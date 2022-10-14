‘Basic human right’: Free menstrual products available at some City of Winnipeg facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Several city facilities across Winnipeg will now have menstrual products available for free.

Eight of Winnipeg’s facilities will provide the free products, including Millennium Library, Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, Seven Oaks Pool and others.

The free products are part of a one-year pilot project created to reduce stigma around menstruation and make a basic necessity more accessible to Winnipeggers.

“Access to menstrual hygiene products and information about menstruation is a basic human right, period,” said Coun. Vivian Santos, Point Douglas.

“(It’s ) not really any different than toilet paper. The City of Winnipeg can provide access to basic hygiene necessities to people who menstruate by offering them in libraries, community clubs and civic buildings. Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, is a big concern in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products

More than $50,000 will be used to support the project which will operate through September 2023.

The city will track data during the pilot program to determine whether it can be extended or expanded down the line.

More information regarding the project can be found on the city website.