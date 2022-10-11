Manitoba marking International day of the girl

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is marking the International Day of the Girl by highlighting the roles girls play in instigating change, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Tuesday.

“The International Day of the Girl is an opportunity to highlight the role girls play as powerful voices for change in their families, communities and nations,” said Squires.

“Around the world, girls are making an impact and creating immense positive change in their communities.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the United Nations declaring the International Day of the Girl, providing an opportunity to reflect on the challenges girls face because of their gender, the minister noted.

Last month, Manitoba announced a new partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide free menstrual products to schools and other agencies.

This step was influenced by students across the province who wrote to the government to raise awareness about the need for improved access to menstrual products.

“The advocacy effort of these students mirrors the messaging of International Day of the Girl and stands out as an example of how young people have the power and determination to become change makers in society,” said Squires.

More than 3.3 million menstrual products will be donated to the initiative each year for three years and Manitoba will begin monthly distribution in the coming weeks.

