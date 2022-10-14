How a community came together for a N.S. dog brutally attacked

Send this page to someone via email

A community of Maritime animal lovers has come together to help a young Nova Scotia woman after her dog was viciously stabbed by an intruder.

“I found him in the closet. He was struggling to breathe and there was a lot of blood,” said Mariah Godin of Dartmouth, N.S.

Godin said she returned to her home just before midnight on Sept. 29 to a horrifying scene. While she was out, an intruder had broken into her home and stabbed her four-year-old pup named Boo multiple times.

“I thought I lost him,” she said between tears.

She said she called police who her helped rush Boo to the Metro Animal Emergency Clinic where he underwent life-saving surgery.

Halifax Regional Police say a man called police at about 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 29, wanting to turn himself in after an incident on Windmill Road. The man was arrested near the Macdonald Bridge.

According to police, the man was required to return to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, but hadn’t returned. Officers had been searching for him since 9:45 p.m. that night.

The man arrested earlier in the night, Bradley MacIntyre, was charged in this incident.

The 26-year-old is facing charges relating to breaking and entering, possession of a weapon and animal cruelty.

“I thank God she wasn’t home. I thank God for Boo,” said Godin’s mother, Deborah Hutchinson, who said the pet is a hero in her eyes.

“I really feel he saved someone’s life. Maybe hers maybe someone else’s,” said Hutchinson.

“I don’t think a person could do that to him unless they were truly not well,” said Godin.

Godin said her pup survived but is still traumatized.

He was taken care of by Dr. Kelsey Harding at the Metro Animal Emergency Clinic in Dartmouth.

“Boo suffered severe penetrating wounds to both his chest and abdomen,” wrote Harding in an email.

“These injuries were potentially fatal and he was in critical condition when he presented to me. Boo required a blood transfusion, several procedures and very close monitoring for about 36 hours prior to being transferred to the AVC for continued evaluation and care.”

Harding said cases of animal abuse “weigh heavily” on those who work in animal hospitals.

“Anyone working in veterinary or human medicine has cases over their career that stick with them, Boo’s case will be one of those for me,” she said.

The Metro Animal Emergency Clinic waved its several-thousand-dollar vet fees, said Godin. But, as Boo recovers from his latest surgery at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Chartlottetown, P.E.I., Godin said she has still been left with more than $20,000 in vet bills.

Desperate for help, she said that her friend launched a GoFundMe campaign.

“With where everything is in the community and in the world, I was like, ‘is anyone even going to notice,'” she questioned.

They did more than that.

Animal lovers far and wide have already donated more than $17,000 to help cover the costs of saving Boo’s life.

“Everyone has just given us so much love,” said Godin.

“It is good people who come together and are there to help and support,” said Hutchinson.

Recovery for both pet and owner will take time, but Godin said that the outpouring of love and support following the senseless act of violence, “has kind of given me some faith again.”