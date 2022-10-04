N.S. man arrested after dog stabbed during home break-in, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged a man after a break-in and animal cruelty incident that occurred in Dartmouth last week.

Halifax Regional Police say a man called police at about 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 29, wanting to turn himself in after an incident on Windmill Road. The man was arrested near the Macdonald Bridge.

According to police, he was required to return to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, but hadn’t returned. Officers had been searching for him since 9:45 p.m. that night.

Just before midnight, the owner of a home on Windmill Road reported to police they had returned “to find their house had been broken into and their dog had been stabbed.”

Police say officers rushed the dog to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

The man arrested earlier in the night, Bradley MacIntyre, was charged in this incident.

The 26-year-old is facing charges relating to breaking and entering, possession of a weapon and animal cruelty.

Police have not provided details on the condition of the dog.