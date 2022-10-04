Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. man arrested after dog stabbed during home break-in, police say

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 4' Global News Morning Halifax: October 4
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Police have arrested and charged a man after a break-in and animal cruelty incident that occurred in Dartmouth last week.

Halifax Regional Police say a man called police at about 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 29, wanting to turn himself in after an incident on Windmill Road. The man was arrested near the Macdonald Bridge.

According to police, he was required to return to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, but hadn’t returned. Officers had been searching for him since 9:45 p.m. that night.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.S. man charged after wire stolen from power trucks following storm Fiona

Just before midnight, the owner of a home on Windmill Road reported to police they had returned “to find their house had been broken into and their dog had been stabbed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers rushed the dog to a nearby animal hospital for treatment.

The man arrested earlier in the night, Bradley MacIntyre, was charged in this incident.

The 26-year-old is facing charges relating to breaking and entering, possession of a weapon and animal cruelty.

Police have not provided details on the condition of the dog.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Police tagAnimal Cruelty taghalifax police tagBreak In tagdog stabbed tagDartmouth break-in tagWindmill road robbery tagWindmill road break in tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers