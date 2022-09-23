Saskatoon man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend’s dog

Send this page to someone via email

Travis Dauvin, 33, appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court for sentencing Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man was handed a six-month community sentence order, a 12-month probation period, and an animal probation order for three years.

“I think this is the best possible outcome given the realities of what we had today,” said Aaron Martens, a senior Crown prosecutor in the case.

Dauvin plead guilty Aug. 15 to killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog willfully and without lawful excuse.

It happened in May of 2020 when the small dog bit him and his retaliation caused fatal injuries to the pet.

According to the Crown, Dauvin threw the dog, causing broken ribs, kidney damage and punctured lungs.

“Nothing will bring the dog back,” Martens said, “nothing will put us in a position where none of this never happened. That’s not what the court can do.”

During sentencing, the judge said since the dog was known to Dauvin, the conduct was considered an overreaction.

However the judge continued by saying the action didn’t rise to the level of going to jail, describing cases warranting jail time as cruel and premediated.

Dauvin’s previous attorney, Jillian Williamson, was replaced by criminal defence lawyer Mike Buchinksi at Buchinski + Co. He says his client is ready to put this matter behind him.

“Council for Dauvin at the initial sentencing hearing had asked for a conditional discharge,” Dauvin’s lawyer said. “Today he received that conditional sentence order. So not what the defence was looking for, but that was the decisions of the judge.”

The judge also ordered a 12-month probation. Dauvin will be subjected to curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless granted permission from the court or his supervisor. He is also required to engage in continued anger management, personal counselling, and 60 hours of community service within that time frame.

He’s also not allowed to to own or be in sole care of an animal for three years.

The prosecutor says the courts are increasingly agreeing crimes against animals are crimes of violence, and they reflect how a person treats the vulnerable in their lives.

“You can get a criminal record, you can go to jail for acting violently against vulnerable members of society, and we should govern our behaviour accordingly.”

