Man pleads guilty in Saskatoon court to killing former girlfriends dog

Travis Dauvin appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Aug. 15 in relation to the death of his ex-girlfriend’s dog.

Dauvin pleaded guilty to willfully and without lawful excuse, killing a dog.

It happened in May of 2020 when the small dog bit the man and his retaliation led to the death the animal.

According to the Crown, Dauvin threw the dog, causing broken ribs, kidney damage and punctured lungs.

As a result of the guilty plea, Dauvin gave up his right for a trial.

The defense called for a conditional discharge.

“A conditional discharge is very much like a period of probation, it can be for a very lengthy period of time. Importantly the criminal code allows for a conditional discharge to be revoked at any time, so it’s a very helpful sentencing tool because it’s more dynamic than throwing someone in jail and shutting the door on them,” said Jillian Williamson, Dauvin’s lawyer.

According to Williamson, his guilty plea showed Dauvin has changed and is taking responsibility.

“You have to sentence someone in a proper way, and you have to address their moral culpability, and there’s ample evidence before this court that will allow her to see that his moral culpability is unlike almost any other case that she’s had before her,” said Williamson, referring to the judge.

The Crown called for much harsher sentencing in the form of two different options: the first option being a three- to six-month long jail sentence; the second being nine to 18 months of community jail.

“The jail sentence would give the most stiff response and strongest reaction for denunciation and deterrence for people at large. The community jail will be less disruptive to his employment,” said Aaron Martens, senior Crown prosecutor.

The Crown would also have Dauvin complete 120 hours of community service, 12-18 months’ probation, and prohibit him from owning animals.

Martens said he is unsure what the judge is going to decide, but notes both of his options send a message.

“We have to make sure people know that vulnerable members of our society whether they’re people or pets, need to be protected and people that abuse them need to expect consequences,” said Martens.

A decision is scheduled for Sept. 23.