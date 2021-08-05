Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 5 2021 6:10pm
02:42

Mississauga man accused of animal cruelty denies knowing how his daughter’s dog was injured

As Catherine McDonald reports, Jose Tavares says he left the seven-month-old Pomeranian at home and was shocked when Peel Regional Police arrested him.

Advertisement

Video Home