Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

70-year-old Mississauga man charged after police allege dog dragged outside moving car

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 12:04 pm
Peel Regional Police released a photo of Sky after it was taken to an animal hospital. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police released a photo of Sky after it was taken to an animal hospital. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say a 70-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple charges after it’s alleged a seven-month-old Pomeranian dog was dragged outside a moving car in the city’s west end.

A statement issued by the service Thursday morning said officers were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The statement said residents nearby reported seeing a small dog being dragged by the leash alongside a moving car.

Read more: Driver in custody for impaired driving after dog dragged alongside moving car in Mississauga: police

“Several concerned citizens were able to stop the vehicle at which point the driver dropped the leash and fled the area in his vehicle,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver at a residence in the City of Mississauga and subsequently took him into custody.”

Investigators said the dog, named Sky, is expected to fully recover from the injuries sustained during the incident. A picture released by the police showed the dog at the hospital and it appeared there were visible injuries to its front paws.

Trending Stories

Officers said the vet treating Sky has received offers of monetary donations, but the statement said they’re unable to accept the money. Residents were encouraged to donate to their local humane society instead.

Meanwhile, the accused in the case, who was identified by officers as Jose Tavares, was charged with injuring an animal, impaired operation of a conveyance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It’s unclear when the accused will be appearing in court.

Story continues below advertisement

Police noted the investigation into the incident is still underway. Anyone with information was asked to call 11 Division at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagAnimal Cruelty tagpeel police tagAnimal Abuse tagMississauga news tagAnimal Cruelty Ontario tagImpaired driving Mississauga tagAnimal cruelty Mississauga tagDestination Drive Mississauga tagDog dragged from car tagPeel Regional Police Mississauga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers