70-year-old Mississauga man charged after police allege dog dragged outside moving car

Peel Regional Police say a 70-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple charges after it’s alleged a seven-month-old Pomeranian dog was dragged outside a moving car in the city’s west end.

A statement issued by the service Thursday morning said officers were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Destination Drive, just north of Eglinton Avenue West, after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The statement said residents nearby reported seeing a small dog being dragged by the leash alongside a moving car.

“Several concerned citizens were able to stop the vehicle at which point the driver dropped the leash and fled the area in his vehicle,” it said.

“Officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver at a residence in the City of Mississauga and subsequently took him into custody.”

Investigators said the dog, named Sky, is expected to fully recover from the injuries sustained during the incident. A picture released by the police showed the dog at the hospital and it appeared there were visible injuries to its front paws.

Officers said the vet treating Sky has received offers of monetary donations, but the statement said they’re unable to accept the money. Residents were encouraged to donate to their local humane society instead.

Meanwhile, the accused in the case, who was identified by officers as Jose Tavares, was charged with injuring an animal, impaired operation of a conveyance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It’s unclear when the accused will be appearing in court.

Police noted the investigation into the incident is still underway. Anyone with information was asked to call 11 Division at 905-453-3311 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.