Air quality advisory issued for eastern Fraser Valley due to wildfires

Communities in the eastern Fraser Valley are under an air quality advisory, just one week after the last one ended.

Smoke from wildfires southeast of Chilliwack, near Hope, near Harrison Lake, and in Washington state, continue to waft through the region, exposing residents to particulate matter that poses a health risk.

“Hazy conditions may be experienced in other parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, although fine particulate matter concentrations are currently below advisory thresholds,” Metro Vancouver said in a news release Thursday.

“Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for at least the next few days and it is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather.”

The regional district is asking people in communities such as Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope to reduce their outdoor physical activity.

While the current particulate matter concentrations are below advisory thresholds, it said exposure is a concern for those with underlying conditions such as lung disease or asthma.

The province should be well into its rainy season by now, but persistent hot and dry weather have created drought conditions, prolonging the risk of wildfires.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are 1,694 active wildfires throughout the province, 63 of which sparked in the past week. The bulk of them are found in southeastern B.C. and the coastal region.