Fire

Families, public invited to Guelph Fire Department’s 2022 Fire Prevention Day

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 14, 2022 11:16 am
Guelph Fire Department are hosting Fire Prevention Day. View image in full screen
Guelph Fire Department are hosting Fire Prevention Day. Ken Hashizume/CJOY

As part of Fire Prevention Week this week, the Guelph Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Day.

It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the West End Community Centre on Imperial Road South

There will be an inflatable interactive fire safety house where visitors can learn best fire safety practices.

Read more: Guelph gets ball rolling ahead of Fire Prevention Week

There will also be a live demonstration of the speed that a fire spreads through a furnished home.

And children can meet Sparky the Fire Safety Dog.

Fire prevention week ends on Saturday and the theme for 2022 is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

