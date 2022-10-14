Families, public invited to Guelph Fire Department’s 2022 Fire Prevention Day

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As part of Fire Prevention Week this week, the Guelph Fire Department is hosting its annual Fire Prevention Day.

It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the West End Community Centre on Imperial Road South

There will be an inflatable interactive fire safety house where visitors can learn best fire safety practices.

There will also be a live demonstration of the speed that a fire spreads through a furnished home.

And children can meet Sparky the Fire Safety Dog.

Fire prevention week ends on Saturday and the theme for 2022 is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”