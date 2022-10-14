Menu

Canada

New Brunswick to hold briefing on the COVIDWATCH report

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 10:32 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Mathieu Chalifoux, New Brunswick's chief epidemiologist, provides an update on the COVIDWATCH report.

A New Brunswick health official is set to hold a media availability about the province’s COVIDWATCH report.

Mathieu Chalifoux, chief epidemiologist, will participate in the briefing at noon local time on Friday.

It will be livestreamed on this page.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 3 deaths, increase in hospitalizations

The province released its latest COVIDWATCH report on Wednesday, for the seven-day period ending Oct. 8, in which an increase in hospitalizations was reported.

Trending Now

Another 27 individuals were admitted to hospital for complications with COVID-19, up from the 19 reported last week.

Three deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 631 new PCR-confirmed cases of the virus were also reported in the week ending Oct. 8, in an increase from last week. The data did not include rapid test results.

The province estimated there were 843 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The report also showed that New Brunswickers are rolling their sleeves up to receive their booster shots of the vaccine. About 22.5 per cent of eligible residents now have at least four doses of the vaccine.

— More to come. 

