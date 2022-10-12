COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 3 deaths, increase in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported three deaths linked to COVID-19 in its latest weekly report — down by two compared to the previous week.

In the seven-day period ending Oct. 8, the province saw an increase in hospitalizations. Another 27 individuals were admitted to hospital for complications with COVID-19, up from the 19 reported last week.

There are currently 27 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in ICU.

Public health reported the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations is among people aged 70 to 89.

“Individuals that are unprotected by vaccine continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 ICU admissions,” read the report.

Another 631 new PCR-confirmed cases of the virus were also reported in the week ending Oct. 8, in an increase from last week. The province estimates there are 843 active COVID-19 cases.

The data does not include rapid test results.

The province said 90 per cent of recent random sample sequencing were the BA.5. subvariant of Omicron.

The vaccination campaign against the virus saw another 144 New Brunswickers roll up their sleeves for the first time. The province has now passed the 90 per cent mark for the amount of residents with at least one dose. About 85.5 per cent of residents have at least two doses of the vaccine.

Another 250 New Brunswickers received a third dose, for a total of 53.8 per cent of residents with at least one booster dose.

Second boosters had the most takers in the reporting period, with 2,363 rolling up their sleeves for a fourth time. About 22.5 per cent of New Brunswickers now have at least four doses of the vaccine.