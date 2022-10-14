Menu

Canada

Police procession leaves Toronto to bring home bodies of slain South Simcoe officers

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 14, 2022 9:12 am
A procession is held as the body of a fallen South Simcoe Police officer is taken from a hospital in downtown Toronto to the Office of the Chief Coroner. View image in full screen
A procession is held as the body of a fallen South Simcoe Police officer is taken from a hospital in downtown Toronto to the Office of the Chief Coroner. Twitter / @SouthSimcoePS

A procession of police officers is embarking from the Office of the Chief Coroner in Toronto Friday morning to bring home two South Simcoe police officers killed in the line of duty.

The procession for Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup will leave at 9 a.m., take Keele Street to Highway 401, head west on the 401, then turn north on Highway 400 to Barrie.

South Simcoe Police say their bodies will be escorted by police cruisers from South Simcoe, the Ontario Provincial Police, and York Regional Police.

People wanting to pay their respects will be able to watch the procession from overpasses and other safe locations, police say.

Const. Devon Northrup (left) and Const. Morgan Russell are shown South Simcoe Police Service handout photos. The officers were killed after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-South Simcoe Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT** View image in full screen
Const. Devon Northrup (left) and Const. Morgan Russell are shown South Simcoe Police Service handout photos. The officers were killed after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-South Simcoe Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**.

Read more: ‘We’re just broken’ — Condolences pour in for family of slain Ontario police officers

Details for the funerals are still being finalized, but South Simcoe Police say it will be a full police funeral and that it will happen together.

Trending Now

Russell was 54 years old and was a 33-year member of the service. Northrup was 33 years old and was a six-year member of the service.

In a release, police say Northrup is survived by his partner, his parents and his many close friends. He also served as a member of the local mental health Crisis Outreach and Support Team and the Emergency Response Unit.

Read more: Town of Innisfil, Ont. sets up condolence book at town hall for police officers killed in shooting

Police say Russell, who was assigned to uniform patrol and was a trained crisis negotiator, is survived by his wife and two children.

South Simcoe police say the two officers were shot inside a home on the 25th Sideroad and 9th Line at around 7:55 p.m. Oct. 11 after a report of a disturbance.

Both officers were rushed to a local hospital, police said. Northrup died a short time later. Russell was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

– with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

