Canada

Town of Innisfil, Ont. sets up condolence book at town hall for police officers killed in shooting

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 4:17 pm
Flowers laid in memory of Constable Devon Northrup and Constable Morgan Russell, who were shot and killed in Innisfil, Ont. View image in full screen
Flowers laid in memory of Constable Devon Northrup and Constable Morgan Russell, who were shot and killed in Innisfil, Ont. Marianne Dimain / Global News

Books of condolence have been set up in Innisfil Town Hall for people to pay their respects to the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty this week.

The books are in the main lobby of the building on 2101 Innisfil Beach Rd. for those wanting to leave a message.

“This tragedy has impacted the entire community of Innisfil, and these books are a way to share your thoughts,” the town said in a statement.

Since the deadly shooting Tuesday night, condolences have been pouring in for the families, friends and colleagues of Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup.

Books of condolence in Innisfil Town Hall for Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup. View image in full screen
Books of condolence in Innisfil Town Hall for Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup. Supplied by Town of Innisfil
Const. Devon Northrup (left) and Const. Morgan Russell are shown South Simcoe Police Service handout photos. The officers were killed after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-South Simcoe Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT** View image in full screen
Const. Devon Northrup (left) and Const. Morgan Russell are shown South Simcoe Police Service handout photos. The officers were killed after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-South Simcoe Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**.

Read more: ‘We’re just broken’: Condolences pour in for family of slain Ontario police officers

South Simcoe police say the two officers were shot inside a home on the 25th Sideroad and 9th Line at around 7:55 p.m. Oct. 11 after a report of a disturbance.

Both officers were rushed to a local hospital, police said. Northrup died a short time later. Russell was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Russell was 54 years old and was a 33-year member of the service. Northrup was 33 years old and was a six-year member of the service.

To honour the two, town staff say Innisfil Beach Park has been lit with blue lights to commemorate their service, dedication, and this profound loss.

For those wanting to sign the books, the town hall is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but will remain open on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 until 7 p.m. as well as on Oct. 20 until 8 p.m.

Community continues to mourn fallen officers in Innisfil, Ont.
CrimePolice ShootingFatal ShootingSouth Simcoe PoliceinnisfilTown of Innisfilpolice officer killedofficer killedinnisfil ontarioOfficer shotMorgan RussellSouth Simcoe Police KilledDevon Northrup
