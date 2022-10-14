Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing resumes Friday for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2022 6:59 am
Click to play video: 'The woman Jacob Hoggard was found guilty of sexually assaulting in 2016 says she has never been the same since that day'
The woman Jacob Hoggard was found guilty of sexually assaulting in 2016 says she has never been the same since that day
WATCH ABOVE: As Catherine McDonald reports, the crown told the judge it would be seeking six to seven years in prison for the former Hedley singer. – Oct 6, 2022

A sentencing hearing resumes today for Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who was found guilty earlier this year of sexual assault on an Ottawa woman.

The 2016 incident took place in a Toronto hotel room and the Ottawa woman told the hearing last week that what happened will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Hoggard had also been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case of a teenage fan, as well as sexual interference involving that complainant but was found not guilty on those offences.

Trending Now

Read more: Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says she was ‘never the same’ afterward

The 38-year-old Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are expected to make submissions today on what they believe would be an appropriate sentence — the Crown has said it will seek a sentence of six to seven years.

Hoggard will also be given an opportunity to address the court, though he is not obligated to do so.

The sentence is expected to be delivered on Oct. 20.

Crime
© 2022 The Canadian Press

