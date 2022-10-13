Fate of aging District of Coldstream infrastructure to be decided via referendum

While many residents in British Columbia are preparing to vote in the upcoming civic election, residents in the District of Coldstream will have another box to tick off on their ballots.

At the polls, the district is asking residents whether they should borrow $8.5 million, which would go towards upgrading and replacing some of the district’s aging infrastructure.

The proposed work includes erecting a new public works building to replace existing over 60-year-old Quonset, new storage facilities and renovations to the old fire hall.

“We’ve reached a point where it makes more sense just to replace the buildings and make them more efficient, both operationally, environmental, energy consumption and that sort of thing,” explained District of Coldstream CEO, Trevor Seibel.

Story continues below advertisement

The money would be generated through a tax increase of 7.4 per cent, phased in over three years. (2.5 per cent in year one, 2.5 per cent in year two and 2.4 per cent in year three). CEO of the District of Coldstream Trevor Seibel says the district is bursting at the seams in terms of operating space and storage, and upgrades for the existing structures are long overdue.

“Having efficient workspaces will make them better to provide those services, as well as being able to provide better store front through the renovations of the old fire hall, which provides direct services to residents when they come in,” said Seibel.

Residents have even had the chance to see some of the aging buildings up close ahead of the election through open houses and site tours. Seibel says if the residents vote in favour of the district borrowing money needed to complete the project, work could begin right away.

“The first step will be to follow through the legislative process in terms of the borrowing bylaw, getting it approved, and then will be completing the design, the actual full, detailed design to get the project ready,” explained Seibel.

“As part of that process, we’ll work out the logistics of how we do that in terms of which buildings will happen first.”

Story continues below advertisement

The public works building, new storage buildings and upgrades at the old fire hall will cost $10.92 million to construct. The district has $2.42 million in existing resources, leaving $8.5 million to be borrowed.

The cost of the $8.5 million loan for construction equals out to about $526,800 per year on a 30-year term.

Coldstream residents looking to cast their ballot and have their say on the referendum can go to the polling stations at the Coldstream Elementary School and Lavington Elementary School between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm on Oct. 15.