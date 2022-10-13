Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Metro Vancouverites urged to conserve water as reservoir levels drop

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 5:21 pm
Low water levels seen at the Capilano Reservoir in North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Low water levels seen at the Capilano Reservoir in North Vancouver. Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver residents are being urged to cut back on water use as drought-like conditions continue to persist well into the fall season.

In a Thursday media release, Metro Vancouver Water Committee chair Malcolm Brodie said people were using about 20 per cent more water right now than they typically do this time of year.

Read more: Sand bags, tiger dams on standby for possible flooding after drought: B.C. government

“Our reservoir levels are lower than we typically see for this time of year, and this higher-than-expected water usage is leading to ongoing drawdown of our water storage reservoirs,” he said.

Metro Vancouverites urged to conserve water as reservoir levels drop - image View image in full screen

According to Metro Vancouver, the region’s watersheds have received just 50 millimetres of rain since the start of August, an eighth of the 400 millimetres that fall on average between Aug. 1 and the middle of October.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Last year, the Metro Vancouver watershed saw 650 millimetres of rain in that same period.

Read more: Drought and moths push the trees of Vancouver’s Stanley Park to the brink

Fall rains are critical in refilling reservoirs that have been depleted over the summer season. River inflows to the reservoirs are currently at record lows, Metro Vancouver said.

The regional district is urging people to not water their lawns and to let them go “golden and dormant” instead. It’s also asking people to turn off their taps when doing dishes or brushing their teeth, to take shorter showers, and to run full loads of laundry on a “normal” cold wash setting.

Click to play video: 'Climate change linked to extreme drought in new study'
Climate change linked to extreme drought in new study
DroughtDrinking WaterWater ConservationreservoirWater consumptionautumn droughtfall droughtmetro vancouver reservoir levelsreservoir levelsvancouver drought
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers