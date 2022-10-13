Menu

Investigations

Creighton RCMP investigate sudden death of 24-year-old Flin Flon resident

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 3:20 pm
RCMP vehicle in Sask. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle in Sask. File / The Canadian Press

Creighton, Sask., RCMP are investigating after a 24-year-old woman died suddenly in the town last week.

Flin Flon, Man., RCMP received a report on Oct. 6 from a member of the public who located the woman in medical distress at a golf course in Creighton. Creighton RCMP responded.

Read more: Sask. RCMP investigating death of 23-year-old man who died two hours after being released

The woman was identified as Tristan Jobb of Flin Flon and was declared dead on scene by EMS.

Investigators have released the deceased’s name as they are seeking public assistance to report any sightings or interactions with Jobb on Oct. 5.

An autopsy has been ordered and completed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to investigate the cause of her death. The investigation is ongoing as police await toxicology results and evidence examinations from the scene.

Read more: Ongoing Sask. RCMP investigation into death of Cody Tait leads to fourth arrest

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has no further updates at this time.

Click to play video: 'Alberta police watchdog investigating arrest of 16-year-old boy with autism'
Alberta police watchdog investigating arrest of 16-year-old boy with autism
