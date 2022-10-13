Creighton RCMP investigate sudden death of 24-year-old Flin Flon resident

See more sharing options

Creighton, Sask., RCMP are investigating after a 24-year-old woman died suddenly in the town last week.

Flin Flon, Man., RCMP received a report on Oct. 6 from a member of the public who located the woman in medical distress at a golf course in Creighton. Creighton RCMP responded.

The woman was identified as Tristan Jobb of Flin Flon and was declared dead on scene by EMS.

Investigators have released the deceased’s name as they are seeking public assistance to report any sightings or interactions with Jobb on Oct. 5.

An autopsy has been ordered and completed by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service to investigate the cause of her death. The investigation is ongoing as police await toxicology results and evidence examinations from the scene.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has no further updates at this time.