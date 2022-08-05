Menu

Crime

Sask. RCMP investigating death of 23-year-old man who died two hours after being released

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 7:20 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

According to a press release, a man who was arrested by Morse RCMP has died two hours after being released.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is investigating his death.

On Thursday at around 2.30 p.m., Morse RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1 near Morse, the release said.

The 23-year-old male was arrested at the stop for possession of a controlled substance after police located a small quantity of pills while searching his vehicle.

Read more: Saskatoon ranks 6th highest on Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index

He was later released without any charges at 3.45 p.m. and around 5.45 p.m. RCMP learned that the same male was receiving medical treatment by EMS. He was transported to the hospital where he died several hours later. His name was not released by RCMP.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death due to his recent interactions with police and the presence and seizure of an unknown substance from his vehicle.

Saskatoon ranks 6th highest on Statistics Canada’s Crime Severity Index

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is also investigating and an autopsy will take place.

Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and Attorney General appoint an independent oversight observer in accordance with Section 91.1 of the Saskatchewan Police Act.

