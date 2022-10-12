Police release photos of suspect in beer bottle assault on B.C. cab driver

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Coquitlam, B.C., have released photos of the suspect in an assault on a cab driver in August.

RCMP said the man hit the glass partition inside the taxi cab around Sunnyside and East roads in the village of Anmore on Aug. 22.

The partition shattered and the driver suffered minor injuries to his hand, police said in a Wednesday news release.

“Everyone should feel safe in their workplace,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins in the release

“In this instance, a taxi driver was assaulted with a beer bottle while working. This is unacceptable and we take these kinds of reports seriously.”

The suspect is described as white, between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build. He had a beard and is believed to be in his 30s.

Police said the man was seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses while carrying blue shopping bags. In the photos released, however, he appears shirtless.

Anyone with information who recognizes him is asked to call the detachment at 604-945-1550 and quote the file number 2022-22005.