Crime

Driver found guilty of careless driving in collision where young pedestrian died

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 4:20 pm
A memorial for Charles McIntyre is attached to a traffic sign near the crosswalk where he was hit by an SUV. On Wednesday, the driver, Neil Skjodt, was found guilt of one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act. View image in full screen
A memorial for Charles McIntyre is attached to a traffic sign near the crosswalk where he was hit by an SUV. On Wednesday, the driver, Neil Skjodt, was found guilt of one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act. Erik Bay / Global News

Almost two and a half years since ten-year-old Charles McIntyre died after being hit by an SUV while crossing the street, a decision has been made in the case against the driver, Neil Skjodt.

In a Lethbridge courtroom Wednesday morning, judge Timothy Hironaka found Skjodt guilty of one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

Family and friends wearing green – Charles’ favourite colour – filled the courtroom for the decision, calling it “bittersweet.”

“It was an outcome we’ve been wanting to hear, but it doesn’t change the situation that our family is in,” said Charles’ aunt, Kara Dyer.

On Apr. 13, 2020, Charles was hit by an SUV while walking through a crosswalk at The Crossings shopping area with his father and brother.

He later died from his injuries.

Seven victim impact statements were read aloud for the court, including one by Charles’ mother, Heather.

Heather said her family has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident, adding she feels “excruciating pain every morning” and “misses (Charles) every single second of every single day.”

Read more: Lethbridge police officers testify as careless driving trial enters 3rd day

Following the statements, Hironaka sentenced Skjodt to pay a $2,000 fine and serve a 90-day driving suspension, both the maximum amounts allowed for the charge.

The charge also allows for a maximum six month jail term, but Hironaka said he didn’t believe jail would serve any purpose under the circumstances when he explained his decision.

“None of those penalties… give that solace,” said Dyer. “A doctor getting a $2,000 fine really doesn’t mean much and it makes a life cost $2,000.”

Now that the legal process is over, the McIntyre family says they have a path forward.

“Not having to be in this building, not having to constantly wait on pins and needles on what the next legal process will be,” said Dyer.

Skjodt was not present in the courtroom for the decision, as he is undergoing medical treatment in Calgary.

Skjodt’s driving suspension begins immediately and he has until Feb. 24, 2023 to pay his fine.

