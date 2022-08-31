Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge police officers testify as careless driving trial enters 3rd day

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 7:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge police officers testify as careless driving trial enters 3rd day' Lethbridge police officers testify as careless driving trial enters 3rd day
More evidence was heard in a Lethbridge courtroom Wednesday for Day 3 of the careless driving trial for Neil Skjodt. Skjodt is charged under the Traffic Safety Act in connection with an incident involving the death of a young pedestrian. On Wednesday, court heard testimony from officers who attended the scene. Erik Bay has the details.

Multiple officers who responded to the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a young boy took the stand Wednesday, as a five-day careless driving trial continues.

Ten-year-old Charles McIntyre died in April 2020 after being hit by an SUV while walking in a west Lethbridge crosswalk with his dad and younger brother.

Const. Allister Koop testified he was the first officer to arrive on-scene, an exit from The Crossings shopping plaza onto Whoop-Up Drive, after being notified about a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When Koop arrived, he said he saw a black SUV parked in a westbound lane of Whoop-Up Drive.

Click to play video: 'Careless driving trial continues with bystander testimony on day 2' Careless driving trial continues with bystander testimony on day 2
Careless driving trial continues with bystander testimony on day 2

Koop told court he approached a group of people standing nearby who identified a man as the driver of the SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer said he confirmed the man — Neil Skjodt — was the driver and took his license.

Koop testified Skjodt did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but seemed “shell-shocked.”

Koop said he notified Skjodt he was being investigated for failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk and told him his rights.

Click to play video: 'Careless driving trial begins with testimony from father of boy hit by SUV' Careless driving trial begins with testimony from father of boy hit by SUV
Careless driving trial begins with testimony from father of boy hit by SUV

According to Koop, Skjodt made some phone calls in private then the officer asked if Skodt needed anything, to which Skjodt replied, “I didn’t see them. I checked and there were no cars coming, so I started to go and…” before trailing off.

Lead investigator Sgt. Jason Darby also testified Wednesday, saying he noticed what he believed to be blood on the road and hand marks in the dust on the hood of the SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Defense counsel Greg White asked Darby if any forensics were conducted to confirm the presence of blood and fingerprints and Darby said no.

Read more: Lethbridge man pleads not guilty in fatal crash that killed a 10-year-old boy

Skjodt is charged with one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

The crown has said it expects to rest its case on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to run until Friday.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagDeath tagLethbridge Police Service tagLethbridge Crime tagSUV tagCareless Driving tagTraffic Safety Act tagCharles McIntyre tagNeil Skjodt tagLethbridge careless driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers