Lethbridge police officers testify as careless driving trial enters 3rd day

Multiple officers who responded to the scene of a collision that resulted in the death of a young boy took the stand Wednesday, as a five-day careless driving trial continues.

Ten-year-old Charles McIntyre died in April 2020 after being hit by an SUV while walking in a west Lethbridge crosswalk with his dad and younger brother.

Const. Allister Koop testified he was the first officer to arrive on-scene, an exit from The Crossings shopping plaza onto Whoop-Up Drive, after being notified about a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When Koop arrived, he said he saw a black SUV parked in a westbound lane of Whoop-Up Drive.

Koop told court he approached a group of people standing nearby who identified a man as the driver of the SUV.

The officer said he confirmed the man — Neil Skjodt — was the driver and took his license.

Koop testified Skjodt did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but seemed “shell-shocked.”

Koop said he notified Skjodt he was being investigated for failing to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk and told him his rights.

According to Koop, Skjodt made some phone calls in private then the officer asked if Skodt needed anything, to which Skjodt replied, “I didn’t see them. I checked and there were no cars coming, so I started to go and…” before trailing off.

Lead investigator Sgt. Jason Darby also testified Wednesday, saying he noticed what he believed to be blood on the road and hand marks in the dust on the hood of the SUV.

Defense counsel Greg White asked Darby if any forensics were conducted to confirm the presence of blood and fingerprints and Darby said no.

Skjodt is charged with one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

The crown has said it expects to rest its case on Thursday. The trial is scheduled to run until Friday.