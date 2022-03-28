Menu

Crime

Careless driving trial involving fatal Lethbridge collision adjourned

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Careless driving trial involving fatal collision adjourned' Careless driving trial involving fatal collision adjourned
The trial for Neil Martin Skjodt, who is charged with careless driving in the 2020 death of a 10-year-old boy, has been delayed. The proceedings were supposed to begin Monday. Erik Bay explains why it’s being postponed.

Neil Skjodt will have a new day in court after his defense was granted an adjournment on Monday.

He is charged with one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act, related to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge man pleads not guilty in fatal pedestrian collision' Lethbridge man pleads not guilty in fatal pedestrian collision
Lethbridge man pleads not guilty in fatal pedestrian collision – Nov 11, 2020

A representative acting on behalf of Skjodt’s defense counsel, Greg White, requested the adjournment, saying White is unavailable this week due to a family medical emergency.

A letter explaining the emergency was entered as an exhibit but was not read aloud to the courtroom.

In April 2020, 10-year-old Charles McIntyre was walking in a parking lot crosswalk with his family near Aquitania Boulevard and Whoop-Up Drive when he was hit by an SUV.

Read more: ‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Lethbridge rallies in support of family after death of 10-year-old son

The boy later died in hospital.

Police said McIntyre and his family were using the crosswalk properly and were in no way at fault.

Skjodt is not charged under the Criminal Code because police determined there was no criminality involved in the collision.

Read more: 10-year-old boy killed, brother injured after being hit by car in Lethbridge

The five-day trial had been set in September and was intended to start on Monday. Instead, the Crown and defense counsel will return to court on Tuesday to decide a new date for the trial to move ahead.

