Careless driving trial involving fatal Lethbridge collision adjourned

Neil Skjodt will have a new day in court after his defense was granted an adjournment on Monday.

He is charged with one count of careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act, related to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

Lethbridge man pleads not guilty in fatal pedestrian collision

A representative acting on behalf of Skjodt’s defense counsel, Greg White, requested the adjournment, saying White is unavailable this week due to a family medical emergency.

A letter explaining the emergency was entered as an exhibit but was not read aloud to the courtroom.

In April 2020, 10-year-old Charles McIntyre was walking in a parking lot crosswalk with his family near Aquitania Boulevard and Whoop-Up Drive when he was hit by an SUV.

The boy later died in hospital.

Police said McIntyre and his family were using the crosswalk properly and were in no way at fault.

Skjodt is not charged under the Criminal Code because police determined there was no criminality involved in the collision.

The five-day trial had been set in September and was intended to start on Monday. Instead, the Crown and defense counsel will return to court on Tuesday to decide a new date for the trial to move ahead.