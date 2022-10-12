Menu

Crime

4 arrested after Stampede drug investigation

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted October 12, 2022 4:08 pm
Four Calgarians have been arrested after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Four Calgarians have been arrested after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) drug trafficking investigation. File/Global News

Four people have been arrested after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) drug trafficking investigation.

In a news release on Wednesday, officers said the four people were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking that had taken place at the Calgary Stampede in July. Police executed search warrants at homes located in the city’s Auburn Bay and Eau Claire neighbourhoods.

Two vehicles were also searched, police said.

Read more: $55M worth of meth, cocaine seized after 3-year cross-border police investigation: ALERT

Officers alleged the suspects sold cocaine at the festival.

ALERT said it seized 338 grams of cocaine which are worth about $33,000. Officers also seized $14,000 in cash, the release said.

ALERT said it worked with the Calgary Police Service throughout the investigation.

“Thanks to information provided and developed criminal intelligence, ALERT was able to identify and implicate several suspects involved in drug trafficking at the Stampede,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg.

ALERT superintendent says they got the ‘whole snake’ after record-setting drug bust

The four people arrested and charged with drug-related offences were:

  • Geoffrey Scott, 50, of Okotoks
  • Wade Lieu, 38, of Calgary
  • Mark Hua, 32, of Calgary
  • Huy Nhan, 42, of Calgary

Those with information about suspected drug and gang activity in their communities are asked to call local police or contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

