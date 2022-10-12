4 arrested after Stampede drug investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested after an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) drug trafficking investigation.

In a news release on Wednesday, officers said the four people were arrested on Thursday, Sept. 22 after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking that had taken place at the Calgary Stampede in July. Police executed search warrants at homes located in the city’s Auburn Bay and Eau Claire neighbourhoods.

Two vehicles were also searched, police said.

Officers alleged the suspects sold cocaine at the festival.

ALERT said it seized 338 grams of cocaine which are worth about $33,000. Officers also seized $14,000 in cash, the release said.

ALERT said it worked with the Calgary Police Service throughout the investigation.

“Thanks to information provided and developed criminal intelligence, ALERT was able to identify and implicate several suspects involved in drug trafficking at the Stampede,” said Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg.

The four people arrested and charged with drug-related offences were:

Geoffrey Scott, 50, of Okotoks

Wade Lieu, 38, of Calgary

Mark Hua, 32, of Calgary

Huy Nhan, 42, of Calgary

Those with information about suspected drug and gang activity in their communities are asked to call local police or contact Crime Stoppers.