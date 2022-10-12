Man stabbed with machete in Toronto, suspect in custody: police

One man is in custody after another man was reportedly stabbed with a machete in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.
Officers said a man was reportedly seen with a machete and had wounded another man.
“Police on scene and arrested the man,” police said in the tweet.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with “minor lacerations.”
Officers said an investigation is now underway.
