Crime

Man stabbed with machete in Toronto, suspect in custody: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 3:22 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

One man is in custody after another man was reportedly stabbed with a machete in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

Read more: Possible human remains found in vacant Toronto building: police

Officers said a man was reportedly seen with a machete and had wounded another man.

“Police on scene and arrested the man,” police said in the tweet.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with “minor lacerations.”

Officers said an investigation is now underway.

