Crime

Vancouver teen stabbed repeatedly after fight over vape pen, say police

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 3:28 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police say two teens were injured after a fight that likely began over a stolen vape pen on Tues. Oct. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two Vancouver teens were hospitalized on Tuesday night — one with multiple stab wounds — after reportedly fighting over a stolen vape pen.

The 17-year-old teen who was stabbed was initially believed to have life-threatening injuries, but had surgery and is now expected to survive, police said in a Wednesday news release.

An 18-year-old suspect with non-life-threatening injuries was later found in East Vancouver and brought to the hospital.

According to police, witnesses saw the fight break out near a bus stop at Dunbar Street and West 41st Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Trending Now

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old “bleeding profusely,” and attempted to stem the bleeding until an ambulance could get there. Afterward, they pursued the 18-year-old suspect.

Police believe the fight broke out after one of the teens accused the other of stealing a vape pen.

Any witnesses to the fight who left before police arrived are asked to contact the department’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.

