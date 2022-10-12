Vancouver teen stabbed repeatedly after fight over vape pen, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Vancouver teens were hospitalized on Tuesday night — one with multiple stab wounds — after reportedly fighting over a stolen vape pen.

The 17-year-old teen who was stabbed was initially believed to have life-threatening injuries, but had surgery and is now expected to survive, police said in a Wednesday news release.

An 18-year-old suspect with non-life-threatening injuries was later found in East Vancouver and brought to the hospital.

According to police, witnesses saw the fight break out near a bus stop at Dunbar Street and West 41st Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old “bleeding profusely,” and attempted to stem the bleeding until an ambulance could get there. Afterward, they pursued the 18-year-old suspect.

Police believe the fight broke out after one of the teens accused the other of stealing a vape pen.

Any witnesses to the fight who left before police arrived are asked to contact the department’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.