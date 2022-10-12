Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair accused in Richmond, B.C. racist coffee shop incident appear in court

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Assault involving anti-Asian racial slurs captured on camera at Richmond coffee shop'
Assault involving anti-Asian racial slurs captured on camera at Richmond coffee shop
WATCH: Richmond police say a suspect was arrested after an alleged assault involving anti-Asian racial slurs at a Steveston coffee shop on March 29. Video provided to Global News shows the incident as it unfolded – Mar 31, 2021

Two people involved in a racist incident at a Richmond, B.C., coffee shop will be back in court Wednesday after entering a plea on Tuesday.

Michel Berthiaume and Astrid Secreve pleaded guilty to mischief at Richmond Provincial Court.

Click to play video: 'Accused in coffee shop racist incident appear in court'
Accused in coffee shop racist incident appear in court

Read more: Assault involving anti-Asian slurs caught on camera at Richmond coffee shop

Story continues below advertisement

Surveillance video from the incident at Rocanini Coffee in March 2021, shows Berthiaume dumping a cup of coffee on the ground and Secreve throwing a cup at the manager.

Trending Now

The pair were also accused of uttering racial slurs.

The Crown argued the offence was motivated by hate and ethnicity and is seeking a suspended sentence with 18 months probation, 100 hours of community service and an apology to the victim.

Click to play video: 'Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident'
Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident

Outside court, advocacy groups against racism have called for justice.

“Those people who have some racist thoughts, let them know that racist slurs (are) not freedom speech,” Ally Wang with Stop Anti-Asian Hate Crime told Global News Tuesday.

Secreve and Berthiaume have asked for an absolute discharge.

Story continues below advertisement

The case has now been put over until Wednesday afternoon to consider community impact statements.

RichmondRichmond Coffee Shop RacismRichmond racist incidentMichel Berthiaumerichmond racismAstrid SecreveCoffee shop racist incidentRichmond coffee shop racist incident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers