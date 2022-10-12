Pair accused in Richmond, B.C. racist coffee shop incident appear in court

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people involved in a racist incident at a Richmond, B.C., coffee shop will be back in court Wednesday after entering a plea on Tuesday.

Michel Berthiaume and Astrid Secreve pleaded guilty to mischief at Richmond Provincial Court.

2:23 Accused in coffee shop racist incident appear in court

Story continues below advertisement

Surveillance video from the incident at Rocanini Coffee in March 2021, shows Berthiaume dumping a cup of coffee on the ground and Secreve throwing a cup at the manager.

The pair were also accused of uttering racial slurs.

The Crown argued the offence was motivated by hate and ethnicity and is seeking a suspended sentence with 18 months probation, 100 hours of community service and an apology to the victim.

1:57 Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident

Outside court, advocacy groups against racism have called for justice.

“Those people who have some racist thoughts, let them know that racist slurs (are) not freedom speech,” Ally Wang with Stop Anti-Asian Hate Crime told Global News Tuesday.

Secreve and Berthiaume have asked for an absolute discharge.

Story continues below advertisement

The case has now been put over until Wednesday afternoon to consider community impact statements.