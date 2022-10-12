Winnipeg trio charged with murder in Arlington Street stabbing

See more sharing options

Three Winnipeg men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with an incident at an Arlington Street vendor, police say.

Officers were called to the vendor Sept. 24 just before 1:20 a.m., where they found a seriously injured victim.

The man, 29-year-old Enrique George Courchene, was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation determined that Courchene was confronted and stabbed by three men before the suspects fled the scene.

Between Sept. 28 and Wednesday, police tracked down three suspects and charged them each with second-degree murder.

Jade Allen Dumas, Calvin Harvey Maytwayashing and Cecil Vance Roulette are all in custody, and police said no further arrests are expected.

