Crime

Vernon stranger danger incident prompts police attention

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 1:35 pm
Vernon RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP detachment. Global News

Vernon, B.C., Mounties are on the lookout for an older man who they say grabbed at a child at an area elementary school.

At around dismissal time Tuesday, a 10-year-old child was at Harwood Elementary School in Vernon when, RCMP said, an unknown man pulled the child by the arm and asked them to go with him.

“The child pulled away and made their way home where they told a parent about the incident,” RCMP said in the release. “The child was not physically injured.”

Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest

The suspect is described as a tall, slender, older man with grey hair, wearing a brown shirt with a rip and blue jean overalls.

“Frontline officers immediately responded to the report and conducted extensive patrols for the individual, however, a suspect was not located,” Const. Chris Terleski, said.

“We’re continuing to conduct neighbourhood canvasses in the area and our school resource officer is engaged and working alongside our partners at SD22 to ensure the safety of our students.”

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has information about this incident, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

