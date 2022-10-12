Menu

Canada

Silver Inn Restaurant sign recovered by Calgary police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 12, 2022 10:00 am
The owners of Calgary's Silver Inn Restaurant pose for a photo with Calgary police after its sign was recovered from it being stolen on Oct. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The owners of Calgary's Silver Inn Restaurant pose for a photo with Calgary police after their sign was recovered from being stolen on Oct. 11, 2022. Courtesy: Silver Inn Restaurant, Facebook

A happy ending to one’s retirement.

The sign at the Silver Inn Restaurant in Calgary that went missing on the day the restaurant was to close has been recovered.

The owner, Kwong Cheung, posted to Facebook early Wednesday that the sign was found by Calgary police.

Read more: Bittersweet ending for iconic Calgary restaurant known for inventing ginger beef

“Our sign was found at 10:45 pm tonight!! (Oct. 11) Big thanks to Cst. Hamel and Cst. Dahlseide of district 3 Calgary Police Service,” Cheung said in the post.

Trending Now

The sign had been an integral part of the restaurant’s history, having been up since it opened back in 1975.

“Once again, our family owes you for your endless support over the 47 years and now this. We are blessed!! Thank you, thank you,” Cheung went on to say.

“A perfect bookend to a true thanksgiving and a hell of a retirement story!! I doubt any retirement story can top this.”

The restaurant officially closed its doors on Oct. 9 so Cheung and his wife could retire.



