2 hit-and-run incidents reported in Mississauga within hours of each other

Police in Mississauga are investigating after two separate hit-and-run incidents were reported on Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said two pedestrians were taken to hospital, while both drivers were outstanding.

The first incident was reported in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 6:48 p.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck and that officers were searching for a white sedan.

Then, at around 8:09 p.m., police received reports of another hit-and-run incident, this time in the Derry and Dixie roads area.

Police said a white vehicle was seen fleeing the scene westbound along Derry Road. The southbound lane on Dixie and westbound lane on Derry were both closed, according to police.

Peel police told Global News the two incidents were not thought to be related. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

COLLISION:

– Argentia Rd/Winston Churchill Bv in #Mississauga

– Pedestrian Struck

– 1 person transported to a local hospital

– Driver of vehicle did not remain on scene

– Desc: white sedan

– Call police if you witnessed the incident

– C/R at 6:48 p.m.

– PR22-335833 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 12, 2022

COLLISION:

– Derry Rd/Dixie Rd St in #Mississauga

– Pedestrian Struck

– Transported to a local hospital

– Driver did not remain on scene

– Desc: White vehicle fled travelling W/B Derry

– Right Turn lane SB Dixie to WB Derry is closed

– C/R at 8:09p.m.

– PR22-335914 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 12, 2022

