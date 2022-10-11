Menu

Crime

2 hit-and-run incidents reported in Mississauga within hours of each other

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 9:44 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Mississauga are investigating after two separate hit-and-run incidents were reported on Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police said two pedestrians were taken to hospital, while both drivers were outstanding.

The first incident was reported in the area of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 6:48 p.m.  Police said a pedestrian was struck and that officers were searching for a white sedan.

Then, at around 8:09 p.m., police received reports of another hit-and-run incident, this time in the Derry and Dixie roads area.

Police said a white vehicle was seen fleeing the scene westbound along Derry Road. The southbound lane on Dixie and westbound lane on Derry were both closed, according to police.

Peel police told Global News the two incidents were not thought to be related. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

