Penticton nurse sanctioned for ‘bullying and harassing’ co-workers at Summerland Seniors Village

A Penticton nurse lost his ability to work in his chosen profession for at least one year after bullying and harassing his coworkers, according to an Oct. 7 Consent Order published by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives.

Licenced practical nurse Amandeep Sidhu signed a Consent Order proposed by the college addressing issues that came up in October 2020, when he was often the nurse in charge at the Summerland Seniors’ Village.

Among the issues he was penalized for are an undisclosed neglectful act while conducting a neuroassessment; bullying and harassing former colleagues; and other misconduct unbecoming, including not following infection control protocols; and failing to be accountable for his conduct.

“Despite overwhelming evidence, Mr. Sidhu failed to take responsibility for his misconduct,” the college said in the decision.

“Mr. Sidhu admits that his conduct amounts to professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct within the meaning of the Health Professions Act.”

Sidhu has voluntarily agreed to the cancellation of his nursing registration and has agreed not to reapply for registration for any nursing designation for a minimum of one year.

He also agreed to partially repay the college for legal costs arising from the investigation into his nursing practice through to resolution of this matter.

Summerland Seniors Village had Vanda Urban appointed as its administrator in July 2021, based on a recommendation from the medical health officer and following an investigation and reporting by the licensing program.

The decision to appoint the administrator was made following numerous site visits by Interior Health Licensing and Quality staff. The operator of the long-term care facility, prior to the appointment, was deemed unable to meet the legislated standards of care for residents.

