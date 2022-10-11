Man charged in CRAB Park stabbing spree previously convicted in DTES stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after three people were stabbed in CRAB Park in Vancouver over the weekend.

Dennis Sleightholme was arrested early Saturday morning and faces aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Officers on routine patrol were alerted to the stabbing spree by two injured people seen running out of the park.

Police say three victims — a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, and an unidentified man — suffered serious injuries, including stab wounds and punctured organs.

Sleightholme was handed a four-year sentence for manslaughter after a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside in 2015.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Dominic Boateng.

Police said he has now been remanded into custody.