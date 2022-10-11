Barrie Ont., police looking for suspects wanted for vehicle break-ins over long-weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects after multiple cars were broken into in the city’s south end Monday night.

Police say the suspects were reportedly entering unlocked cars and stealing items left inside in the area of Wildwood Trail and Ferndale Drive South.

Descriptions of the two are limited, but police say they are described a male in a hoodie carrying a reusable grocery bag and a female with long blond hair wearing a light green hoodie.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., Monday, police received a call from a citizen who had been walking in the Ardagh Road area and had found some items possibly related to the thefts.

Story continues below advertisement

The person found a cellular phone in a black protective case, a knife with a red handle and a fancy watch that had been left on a retaining wall at a home on Ardagh Road, police said.

Officers think the items, which have since been seized, were left to be found.

Police believe that there may be other victims and ask anyone who realizes their car may have been broken into to contact them online.

Anyone who recognizes the descriptions provided or may have video of the thieves is asked by police to contact Cons., Mellish at 705-725-7025, extension 2634.

Police are reminding the public to lock their motor vehicle whenever they park it and never leave items of value behind.