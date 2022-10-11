SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responding to wildfire outside city limits

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 12:53 pm
Smoke rises from a wildfire that’s located outside of West Kelowna city limits. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a wildfire that’s located outside of West Kelowna city limits. Global News

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says its crews are responding to a wildfire in the hills above the city, in an area that’s difficult to access.

According to the fire department, the fire is burning around eight kilometres up Bartley Forestry Road, and is sized at 0.4 of an acre. No structures are currently being threatened.

Read more: Dry weather pushes B.C.’s wildfire season well into the fall

“The fire is located outside the city’s fire protection district,” said WKFR, adding that BC Wildfire currently has crews on the scene.

“Please note that with a very dry and warm fall, the fire danger is still high,” added the fire department. “Please ensure all fires are completely extinguished and care is taken in the backcountry.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

