West Kelowna Fire Rescue responding to wildfire outside city limits

West Kelowna Fire Rescue says its crews are responding to a wildfire in the hills above the city, in an area that’s difficult to access.

According to the fire department, the fire is burning around eight kilometres up Bartley Forestry Road, and is sized at 0.4 of an acre. No structures are currently being threatened.

“The fire is located outside the city’s fire protection district,” said WKFR, adding that BC Wildfire currently has crews on the scene.

“Please note that with a very dry and warm fall, the fire danger is still high,” added the fire department. “Please ensure all fires are completely extinguished and care is taken in the backcountry.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

