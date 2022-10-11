Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

20g crack cocaine, handgun and cash seized in Norway House, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 1:13 pm
Norway House RCMP executed a warrant and seized a firearm, drugs and cash.
Norway House RCMP executed a warrant and seized a firearm, drugs and cash. RCMP

Twenty grams of crack cocaine, a handgun and cash were seized in Norway House, Man., on Oct. 7 as part of an ongoing investigation, according to RCMP.

RCMP say they used a search warrant at a residence on Norway House Cree Nation.

Officers seized a handgun, ammunition, cash and individually wrapped crack cocaine.

Read more: Norway House RCMP seize $38,000 worth of cocaine

Additionally, two adults from Norway House Cree Nation were arrested at the scene.

Trending Stories

A 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old are facing multiple charges, the woman has been released with an upcoming court date and the 18-year-old remains in custody.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Advocates call on province to declare drug crisis a public health emergency' Advocates call on province to declare drug crisis a public health emergency
Advocates call on province to declare drug crisis a public health emergency – Jun 20, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagDrugs tagCocaine tagSearch Warrant tagNorway House RCMP tagNorway House Cree Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers