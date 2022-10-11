20g crack cocaine, handgun and cash seized in Norway House, Man.

Twenty grams of crack cocaine, a handgun and cash were seized in Norway House, Man., on Oct. 7 as part of an ongoing investigation, according to RCMP.
RCMP say they used a search warrant at a residence on Norway House Cree Nation.
Officers seized a handgun, ammunition, cash and individually wrapped crack cocaine.
Additionally, two adults from Norway House Cree Nation were arrested at the scene.
A 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old are facing multiple charges, the woman has been released with an upcoming court date and the 18-year-old remains in custody.
Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.
