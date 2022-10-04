Menu

Crime

Norway House RCMP seize $38,000 worth of cocaine

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 7:29 pm
A photo of drugs, cash and a handgun that were seized by Norway House RCMP on On Sept. 28, 2022.
A photo of drugs, cash and a handgun that were seized by Norway House RCMP on On Sept. 28, 2022. Norway House RCMP

A drug bust by Norway House RCMP ended with the seizure of $38,000 worth of cocaine and firearms from a Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation home.

Manitoba Mounties along with North District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed the warrant Sept. 28 at roughly 11 p.m.

Selkirk man facing a dozen charges after chaotic arrest scene

Police say 80 grams of individually wrapped crack cocaine were found, along with 300 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Three Winnipeg men were arrested and face charges for possessing drugs and firearms, among other offences.

Officers continue to investigate.

RCMP tagDrugs tagWinnipeg crime tagCocaine tagDrug Bust tagFirearms tagGun tagRCMP Manitoba tagNorway House RCMP tag

