Norway House RCMP seize $38,000 worth of cocaine

A drug bust by Norway House RCMP ended with the seizure of $38,000 worth of cocaine and firearms from a Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation home.

Manitoba Mounties along with North District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team and the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed the warrant Sept. 28 at roughly 11 p.m.

Police say 80 grams of individually wrapped crack cocaine were found, along with 300 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Three Winnipeg men were arrested and face charges for possessing drugs and firearms, among other offences.

Officers continue to investigate.

