

Canada

WSP Global walking away from RPS Group takeover offer after rival bid

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2022 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Market and Business Report – October 11, 2022' Global News Morning Market and Business Report – October 11, 2022
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management's Rob Tetrault talks about another significant move involving the financial outlook in the U.K., and explains why stocks are down for Nissan.

WSP Global Inc. is giving up its effort to buy British consulting firm RPS Group plc.

The Montreal-based company says it will not be revising its offer for the company in the face of a rival offer by Tetra Tech Inc.

WSP had announced a deal in August to buy RPS, which focuses on climate change and energy consulting, for 206 pence per share or about 591.1 million pounds.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in late-morning trading

However, Tetra Tech topped the offer with a bid of 222 pence per share or about 636 million pounds.

WSP says it “continues to value a disciplined approach to acquisitions to maximize shareholder value.”

It says it remains confident in its ability “to capture future opportunities and deliver on its strategic ambitions.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
