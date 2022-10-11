S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in late-morning trading

Losses in the energy sector helped lead a broad decline as Canada’s main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 249.72 points at 18,333.41.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 149.80 points at 29,352.68. The S&P 500 index was down 10.51 points at 3,601.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 64.31 points at 10,477.79.
The Canadian dollar traded for 72.57 cents US compared with 72.93 cents US on Friday.
The November crude contract was down US$1.47 at US$89.66 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up two cents at US$6.45 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.70 at US$1,677.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.43 a pound.
