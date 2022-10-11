Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weekend stabbing in Lindsay sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 9:07 am
Click to play video: 'Investigation ongoing after Sunday night stabbing in Lindsay: Kawartha Lakes Police Service' Investigation ongoing after Sunday night stabbing in Lindsay: Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Kawartha Lakes Police are investigating after a stabbing in Lindsay on Oct. 9, 2022.

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Lindsay, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Kent and William streets.

Read more: Arrest made in Sept. 20 stabbing in Lindsay that sent 1 to hospital: police

Officers found a male suffering from a stab wound. Police say he was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

No other details were provided.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477) or khcrimestoppers.com.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing taglindsay tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay Ontario tagkent street tagLindsay stabbing tagKent Street stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers