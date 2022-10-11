Weekend stabbing in Lindsay sends 1 to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Lindsay, Ont., on the weekend.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Kent and William streets.

Officers found a male suffering from a stab wound. Police say he was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information can contact police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477) or khcrimestoppers.com.

