Trong Nguyen identified as victim of Langon, Alta. shooting

Trong Minh Nguyen has been identified by police as one of the victims of a fatal shooting that took place in Langdon, Alta. on Friday.

A 39-year-old woman, the second victim, had two to three gunshot wounds, EMS told Global News on Friday. However, police said on Saturday that she is no longer in life-threatening condition. The second victim has not yet been identified.

Witnesses told RCMP they saw a black truck fleeing the scene. Police later found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and abandoned.

In a press release issued Monday evening, police said the suspect truck was a 2019 black Dodge Ram that “may have been sighted in Langdon, Strathmore or Chestermere between Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.”

RCMP Major Crimes continues to investigate the shooting, which they believe to be targeted. Police said they do not believe the public is at risk.

View image in full screen RCMP sift through glass and debris at the scene of the shooting. Oct. 8, 2022. Global News/Carolyn Kury de Castillo

Police are looking for surveillance videos, including dash cams or doorbell cameras, and any additional information about the shooting, the suspects or the suspect vehicle. Tips can be sent to Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.