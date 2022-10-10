Body found in Montreal overnight investigated as a homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 50-year-old man in southwestern Montreal was found early Monday, and police say they’re investigating the death as a homicide.

Montreal police (SPVM) found the body in a residential building in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district just after midnight, after it was reported that a man needed help. The building was located near the intersection of Montclair and Fielding avenues, police said.

The man was unresponsive when police arrived, and had marks of violence on his body, according to police.

Monday afternoon, police ruled the man’s death a homicide — the 29th to occur in Montreal this year.

Police were unable to confirm whether the man was known to police, and no arrests had been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

