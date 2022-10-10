Menu

Crime

Body found in Montreal overnight investigated as a homicide: police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 5:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigating 3 suspect homicides' Montreal police investigating 3 suspect homicides
Montreal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding three suspected homicides in the past three days. As Brayden Jagger Haines reports, the latest discovery of body in a torched vehicle could bear the signature of organized crime – Oct 3, 2022

The body of a 50-year-old man in southwestern Montreal was found early Monday, and police say they’re investigating the death as a homicide.

Montreal police (SPVM) found the body in a residential building in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district just after midnight, after it was reported that a man needed help. The building was located near the intersection of Montclair and Fielding avenues, police said.

The man was unresponsive when police arrived, and had marks of violence on his body, according to police.

Read more: Car crash kills three teenagers and injures another in Quebec’s Montérégie region

Monday afternoon, police ruled the man’s death a homicide — the 29th to occur in Montreal this year.

Police were unable to confirm whether the man was known to police, and no arrests had been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

— With files from The Canadian Press. 

