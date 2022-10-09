Menu

Crime

1 man charged, 1 man injured from assault in central Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 9, 2022 3:58 pm
An area of Hazeldean has been closed off by EPS Oct. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
An area of Hazeldean has been closed off by EPS Oct. 8, 2022. Global News/Eric Beck

One man has been arrested and charged, and another was left with minor injuries following an assault Saturday afternoon.

Timothy McDonald, 31, allegedly “assaulted and threatened a number of citizens in the area,” Edmonton police said in a news release Sunday. One citizen, a 67-year-old man, was the victim of the assault and has sustained minor injuries, the release reads.

Read more: Police close off part of Hazeldean, man barricaded inside residence

He barricaded himself inside a residence at 68 Avenue and 96 Street in the Hazeldean neighbourhood for “several hours” following the assault, police said.

Police taped off 96 Street between 64 Avenue and 69 Avenue while the man was inside the residence.

Just before 7 p.m. took McDonald into custody following the negotiation of “a peaceful surrender.”

McDonald is charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

