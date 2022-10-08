Alberta’s premier designate Danielle Smith to seek Brooks-Medicine Hat seat in by-election

Send this page to someone via email

Incoming Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will seek the southeastern seat of Brooks-Medicine Hat in a byelection, even though she doesn’t live in the area.

Smith, who won the leadership of the United Conservative Party on Thursday, says she wanted to run in a rural seat because she thinks rural issues need better representation at the highest level of government.

The move was expected after Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature member Michaela Frey, who had earlier signaled she did not intend to run in the 2023 provincial election, resigned her seat.

Smith travelled to Medicine Hat on Saturday to meet with Frey’s board and the local campaign team.

Smith lives in High River, just outside of Calgary and pundits had wondered whether she would seek the vacant seat of Calgary-Elbow.

If successful, Smith says she will make frequent trips to the Brooks-Medicine Hat area and hold town halls to make sure she stays in touch with the constituents.