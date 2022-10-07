Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Southern Alberta MLA resigns, encourages Danielle Smith to run in the seat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith victorious after UCP leader vote' Danielle Smith victorious after UCP leader vote
WATCH ABOVE: By way of 53.77 per cent of the vote, Danielle Smith is the new leader of the United Conservative Party in Alberta. As Tom Vernon reports, the premier-designate didn't mince words during her victory speach.

An Alberta legislature member has resigned and is encouraging the freshly chosen United Conservative Party leader — and next premier — to run for her seat in a byelection.

Michaela Frey, who had earlier signalled she did not intend to compete in the 2023 provincial election, says it’s her hope that Danielle Smith will choose to run in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Story continues below advertisement

Frey says in a statement that Smith’s vision will breathe new life into southeastern Alberta and put it on the map for investors and exciting opportunities.

Trending Stories

Read more: Smith needs to unify UCP after close vote to win party leadership: political commentators

Smith is meeting with her UCP caucus Friday and beginning to put her stamp on the party and government.

She is to be sworn in Tuesday to replace outgoing Premier Jason Kenney.

Click to play video: '‘Albertans love Canada’: Smith invites Canadians to partner with Alberta' ‘Albertans love Canada’: Smith invites Canadians to partner with Alberta

Smith defeated six rivals in party voting Thursday, capturing nearly 54 per cent of the vote on the sixth and final ballot to claim victory.

Kenney announced he was quitting in May after receiving 51 per cent support in a party leadership review.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Danielle Smith wins UCP leadership race, to be next Alberta premier

Smith is a former journalist, business owner and leader of Alberta’s Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives five years ago to form the UCP.

She won on a platform to fight future COVID-19 health restrictions and federal policies deemed to be impeding the growth of Alberta’s oil and gas economy.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagUnited Conservative Party tagAlberta UCP tagUCP leadership race tagDanielle Smith tagAlberta UCP leadership race tagAlberta UCP leader tagAlberta UCp leadership tagBrooks Medicine Hat tagAlberta's next premier tagbrooks-medicine hat mla tagMichaela Frey tagMichaela Frey resigns tagPremier-designate Danielle Smith tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers