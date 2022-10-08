SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Flames enter into multi-year contact extension with head coach Darryl Sutter

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 1:56 pm

The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season.

The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary Flames sign defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to 8-year contract

Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003-2004 season and won two titles as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2011-2012 and 2013-2014.

He has the 11th-most wins among head coaches in NHL history with 699.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagSports tagCalgary Flames tagCalgary Sports tagFlames tagAlberta hockey tagDarryl Sutter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers