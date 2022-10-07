SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames sign defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to 8-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 5:07 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Calgary Flames.

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, US$50-million contract extension.

Weegar was part of a July 25 trade with the Panthers that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida and brought Jonathan Huberdeau and Weegar to Calgary.

Read more: Integration of Huberdeau, Kadri the buzz at Calgary Flames training camp

Weegar would have become an unrestricted free agent next year.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa compiled 27 goals and 94 assists and 259 penalty minutes during six seasons with the Panthers.

Click to play video: 'Huberdeau, Kadri take in 1st training camp with Calgary Flames' Huberdeau, Kadri take in 1st training camp with Calgary Flames
Huberdeau, Kadri take in 1st training camp with Calgary Flames – Sep 22, 2022

Weegar, six feet and 206 pounds, had eight goals and 36 assists in 80 games last season.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Panthers drafted Weegar in the seventh round, 206th overall, in the 2013 draft.

Read more: Flames’ newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar ‘excited’ for season following shock of trade

He won a Memorial Cup that year with the Halifax Mooseheads.

His contract counts $6.25 million against the NHL salary cap annually.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary Flames tagCalgary Sports tagCalgary Hockey tagCalgary Flames defenceman tagMacKenzie Weegar tagCalgary signs MacKenzie Weegar tagFlames sign MacKenzie Weegar tagFlames sign Weegar tagMacKenzie Weegar contract tagWeegar contract tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers