N.B. police investigating homicide after man allegedly stabbed

New Brunswick RCMP said late Friday that a man from Elsipogtog First Nation had died following injuries that appeared to be from a stabbing.

Police said that around 6 a.m. on Friday, an altercation was reported on Oak Street in the Elsipogtog First Nation, where police found a 36-year-old man with stab wounds.

“First aid was administered on scene by RCMP members until Ambulance New Brunswick paramedics arrived,” read a release. “The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”

His death was ruled a homicide, and autopsy has been scheduled, police said.

Later in the day, RCMP officers arrested a 46-year-old man from the same community and seized a weapon.

Police ask anyone who lives in the Oak Street area and may have videos of the area from midnight to 9 a.m. on Friday, or had witnessed anything suspicious in that time, to reach out.