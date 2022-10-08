Menu

Sports

Santiago Espinal returns to Blue Jays lineup for Game 2 against Mariners

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 12:10 pm

TORONTO — Santiago Espinal is back in the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup for Game 2 of the American League wild card series.

He will hit ninth against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday afternoon.

Espinal will start at second base after a prolonged stint on the injured list due to a strained left oblique.

He was placed on the 10-day IL on Sept. 21 and was returned to the Blue Jays roster on Friday.

Whit Merrifield was moved to left field with Espinal’s return and will hit eighth.

Toronto lost Game 1 of the best-of-three series 4-0 on Friday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
