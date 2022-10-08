Menu

Canada

Inmate at Ontario’s Beaver Creek Institution dies after 31 years in prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2022 12:00 pm
Signage is seen at the Beaver Creek Medium Institution, in Gravenhurst, Ont., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. View image in full screen
Signage is seen at the Beaver Creek Medium Institution, in Gravenhurst, Ont., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — Officials say an inmate at the Beaver Creek Institution federal prison in Gravenhurst, Ont., has died after more than 31 years in custody.

Correctional Service Canada said in a press release that David Faulds died Friday at the prison.

The release says Faulds had been serving an indeterminate sentence for sexual assault with a weapon and second degree murder.

His sentence began on Sept. 23, 1991.

Read more: Kemptville, Ont. residents concerned about provincial prison proposed for their town

Officials say the coroner has been notified about his death, as is required by federal policy.

Beaver Creek Institution is about 185 kilometres north of Toronto and the facility houses inmates in minimum and medium-security sites.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
